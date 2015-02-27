FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors pour $1.1 billion into emerging market debt funds in week: BofA
February 27, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Investors pour $1.1 billion into emerging market debt funds in week: BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $1.1 billion into emerging markets debt funds, marking their biggest weekly inflows since June of last year, and $2 billion into high-yield bond funds in the week ended Feb. 25, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows into high-yield bond funds marked their fifth straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Emerging market stock funds attracted $300 million in new cash, marking their third straight week of inflows.

Stock funds overall attracted $4.9 billion to mark their third straight week of inflows, while bond funds overall attracted $6.9 billion to mark their eighth straight week of inflows.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

