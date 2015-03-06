FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stock funds worldwide attract $7.1 billion in latest week: EPFR
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
March 6, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Stock funds worldwide attract $7.1 billion in latest week: EPFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $7.1 billion into stock funds in the latest weekly period ended March 4, while bond funds attracted $5.7 billion, data from fund-tracker EPFR Global showed on Friday.

The inflows into stock funds marked their fourth straight week of new demand, while the inflows into bond funds marked their ninth straight week of demand, according to data from EPFR and Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research.

Long-term U.S. government bond funds saw over six percent of their assets under management pulled out over the latest weekly period, according to EPFR. Money market funds posted outflows of more than $20 billion over the period, according to EPFR.

Reporting by Sam Forgione

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.