Stock funds worldwide see biggest outflows in seven weeks: BofA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors around the world pulled over $6 billion from stock funds in the week ended March 25, the biggest withdrawals in seven weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows came after massive $20.1 billion inflows in the prior week. The report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global, said investors pulled $4.4 billion from mutual funds and $1.6 billion from exchange-traded funds.

Conversely, money market funds worldwide attracted $6.9 billion of net inflows in the latest week. Bond funds received a net $5.9 billion to mark their 12th straight week of inflows, with investment-grade bond funds attracting $4.3 billion.

The aversion to risk-taking stems from political unrest in Yemen and concerns about U.S. growth and global earnings per share, wrote Michael Hartnett and Brian Leung, authors of the BofA report.

“The U.S. economy has gotten off to another shaky start, much as it did in the first quarter of last year,” said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West. Tracking estimates of the current quarter’s real GDP growth are around a 1.5 percent annual rate, Anderson said.

Overall, European stock funds attracted $5.4 billion to mark their 11th straight week of inflows, while U.S.-focused stock funds posted $10.8 billion in outflows, according to the report.

The demand for European equities has been spurred by the European Central Bank’s 1 trillion euro government bond-buying program, which began in early March.

Hartnett and Leung noted that “euphoric inflows” to Japanese equity funds in 2013 peaked eight weeks after Japan’s quantitative easing program was announced. A very similar trend with European equities now implies flows are peaking, the authors said.

Japanese stock funds worldwide attracted $2.3 billion in the latest week, their fifth straight week of inflows, according to the BofA report.