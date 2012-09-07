Investors target risky bonds ahead of ECB meeting: EPFR

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors showed a preference for riskier bonds in the days before the European Central Bank’s announcement on Thursday that it would begin a new round of bond-buying to help stem the euro zone financial crisis, according to data released Friday by EPFR Global.

A big indication that investors were feeling a bit more frisky is the more than $1.5 billion in money withdrawn from U.S. government bond funds, a category that has served as a safe haven for investors all year. And in a rare turn of events, EPFR said European bond funds took in the most new money in any week since early June.

“It’s no surprise to see investors unwinding positions in safer U.S. bonds” and seeking higher yields as expectations rose that the ECB would step in and the Federal Reserve would hint at further stimulus, said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange.

Overall, EPFR said U.S. bond funds, which includes ones that invest mainly in U.S. Treasuries, attracted just $1.08 billion in inflows in the week ended September 5. That’s the smallest amount of dollars flowing into U.S. bond funds since early July.

The amount of new money going into European bond funds, meanwhile, was $289 million during the period.

High-yield “junk bond” funds took in $1.61 billion, the same amount as during the prior week surveyed by EPFR.

Esiner said he isn’t surprised investors began increasing their appetite for risk because many had anticipated the ECB would take additional steps to ease the financial pressure on troubled euro zone nations like Spain and Italy.

In response to the ECB move, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note briefly surged to 1.73 percent. But it fell back Friday to 1.65 percent after the release of a disappointing U.S. jobs report for August.

In the week ended September 5, U.S. equity funds saw outflows of $8.25 billion, the most in six weeks, EPFR said. Worldwide, investors withdrew $9.9 billion from stock funds.

“We’ve had a pretty nice run. In times of uncertainty, people try to take a little bit off the table, and we’ve seen that uncertainty,” said Anthony Conroy, head trader for BNY ConvergEx, an affiliate of the Bank of New York.

The S&P 500 stock index .SPX was down 0.5 percent over the reporting period.

The EPFR reporting period ended the day before the ECB announcement, which sparked a big rally in U.S. and European stocks on September 6.

EMERGING MARKETS AND GOLD FUNDS

EPFR said investors especially soured on emerging-market stocks and pulled $1.78 billion from emerging-market equity funds.

Asian stocks funds, excluding ones from Japan, experienced particularly hefty outflows of $1.33 billion, the most in 37 weeks, EPFR Global said.

The lack of monetary stimulus in China to aid the country’s slowing growth has dampened interest in Chinese stocks, said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management.

Commodities funds, meanwhile, attracted $1.13 billion in new money, with gold and precious metals funds accounting for $685 million of that sum.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will embark on a new round of economic stimulus has weakened the dollar and led investors to put money into gold funds, said Ghriskey.

Analysts said August’s disappointing jobs report may push the Fed closer to engaging in its own round of bond buying. And that’s something that could push investors further into gold in the coming weeks.