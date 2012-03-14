FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bond funds see highest inflows since 2009: ICI
March 14, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 6 years ago

Bond funds see highest inflows since 2009: ICI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mutual fund investors poured the most money into bond funds since late 2009 in the latest week as stocks fell, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Bond funds reported inflows of $10.73 billion in the week ended March 7, ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, said. That was the most since inflows of $11.28 billion in October 2009.

Domestic-focused equity funds had redemptions of $1.38 billion, outpacing inflows of $1.25 billion into foreign-focused equity funds and leading to net outflows of $126 million for all equity funds.

The S&P 500 .SPX fell 1.56 percent over the reporting period on fears over the European economy and as China cut its growth target.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, had inflows of $1.48 billion in the latest week, down slightly from the previous week.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler

