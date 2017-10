Equity funds lose most since start of year: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mutual fund investors pulled the most money out of equity funds since the start of the year in the latest week amid news that Spain had slipped into recession and mixed data on the economy, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Equity funds had estimated net outflows of $5.3 billion in the week ended May 2, the greatest outflows since the first week of the year, said ICI, a mutual fund trade organization.

Bond funds continued their inflow streak with $7.51 billion in new money, the highest in four weeks.

News of a recession in Spain over the first quarter and weak consumer spending, business activity and jobs growth in the United States weighed on stocks during the period. Even so, the S&P 500 managed a 0.84 percent rise, supported by solid data on U.S. manufacturing growth and strong corporate earnings.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, had inflows of $36 million, the worst week for the group since the first week of the year.