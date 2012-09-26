Investors favor bond funds after Fed action: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds continued to pump money into bond funds while withdrawing the most from equity funds this month after the Federal Reserve announced its new stimulus plan, data from the Investment Company Institute showed for the latest week.

Bond funds attracted estimated net inflows of $8 billion in the week ended September 19, slightly trailing the previous week’s 23-week high of $8.11 billion, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

Equity funds, meanwhile, saw estimated net outflows of $5.16 billion, the most since the week ended August 22. More than $4.8 billion of the money left funds that target U.S. stocks, despite a rally in those stocks over the period.

The benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.71 percent over the reporting period after the Fed announced that it would buy $40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities per month until the U.S. jobs market improves.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, saw inflows of $1.64 billion, the most in four weeks.

Municipal bond funds, however, saw meager inflows of $446 million, the least since mid-April and sharply lower than inflows of $1.31 billion the previous week.