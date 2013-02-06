U.S.-based stock mutual funds gain for fourth straight week: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pumped $8.18 billion into stock mutual funds in the latest week, the fourth straight week of gains, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Out of total inflows in the week ended January 30, funds that hold U.S. stocks attracted $3.52 billion, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

Funds that hold foreign stocks had cash gains of $4.67 billion over the week.

