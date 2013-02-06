FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock mutual funds gain for fourth straight week: ICI
February 6, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

U.S.-based stock mutual funds gain for fourth straight week: ICI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pumped $8.18 billion into stock mutual funds in the latest week, the fourth straight week of gains, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Out of total inflows in the week ended January 30, funds that hold U.S. stocks attracted $3.52 billion, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

Funds that hold foreign stocks had cash gains of $4.67 billion over the week.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
