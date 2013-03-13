U.S.-based stock mutual funds gain $2.94 billion: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds put $2.94 billion into stock funds in the latest week, though demand was for stocks outside the United States even as the Dow Jones industrial average hit record highs, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Funds that hold U.S. stocks suffered outflows of $578 million in the week ended March 6, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. That marked the second straight week of outflows after the funds redeemed $1.13 billion the prior week.

Funds that hold stocks outside the United States had inflows of $3.52 billion over the weekly reporting period, the most in three weeks.

The outflows from domestic-focused stock funds came even as the Dow posted a record closing high of 14,253.77 points on March 5, and surpassed that record a day later. Monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve and signs of growth in the U.S. economy contributed to the rise.

The benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.7 percent over the reporting period as economic data pointing to strength in the U.S. economic recovery overshadowed risks from $85 billion in federal spending cuts, as well as political turmoil in Italy.

Bond funds also had a strong week, with inflows of $6.42 billion, the most in six weeks.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, also reaped high demand with inflows of $2.5 billion, the most in five weeks.