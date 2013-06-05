U.S.-based stock funds sustained outflows of $1 billion: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in mutual funds based in the United States pulled $1 billion out of stock funds in the week ending May 29, marking only the second full week this year when the funds sustained outflows, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

In the other week of outflows, investors pulled $4.41 billion from the funds in the week ended May 1, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

The aversion to stock funds came in the wake of statements from the U.S. Federal Reserve on May 22 that the central bank may reduce its monetary stimulus this year. The comments sent the S&P 500 .SPX down 0.42 percent over ICI's reporting period.

The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency mortgage debt per month in an effort to spur hiring and lower long-term borrowing costs. The Fed’s stimulus has helped boost the S&P 500 more than 14 percent this year.

The outflows over the latest week were on account of investors pulling $1.71 billion out of funds that hold U.S. stocks. Funds that hold international stocks, meanwhile, reaped modest inflows of $707 million, down from inflows of $2.94 billion the prior week.

Bond funds, meanwhile, also saw low demand as investors committed just $1.36 billion to the funds in the latest week. Those cash gains were down from inflows of $4.13 billion into bond funds the prior week.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, gained $1.13 billion in new cash from investors in the latest week. That marked the least amount of cash the funds have gained over any week this year.

The following is a breakdown of estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars):

5/1/13 5/8/13 5/15/2013 5/22/2013 5/29/2013 Total Equity -4,408 3,445 2,603 2,631 -1,004

Domestic -4,100 362 319 -313 -1,711

World -308 3,082 2,284 2,943 707 Hybrid* 6,480 1,546 1,604 1,389 1,127 Total Bond 926 7,392 4,524 4,125 1,360

Taxable 853 7,655 3,922 3,970 1,576

Municipal 72 -263 602 156 -216 Total 2,998 12,382 8,731 8,144 1,483 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.