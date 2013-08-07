U.S.-based bond mutual funds post outflows of $6.94 billion: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mutual bond funds based in the United States had outflows of $6.94 billion in the latest week as investors awaited signs from the Federal Reserve on when it might begin to pare its bond-buying stimulus, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The outflows from bond funds in the week ended July 31 reversed inflows of $2.16 billion the previous week, which were the first inflows in eight weeks.

Investors pulled cash out of bond funds in June and July on fears of rising interest rates in response to a potential reduction in the Fed’s $85 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and agency mortgages.

In the latest week, investors pulled $2.87 billion from municipal bond funds, the most in five weeks. The city of Detroit filed for bankruptcy on July 18.

Stock mutual funds, meanwhile, gained a modest $714 million in new cash in the latest week, the smallest inflows in four weeks and down from $4.2 billion the prior week.

Funds that hold only U.S. stocks had outflows of $926 million in the latest week, their first outflows in four weeks and down from cash gains of $2.72 billion the prior week.

Funds that hold world stocks gained $1.64 billion in new cash, the most in three weeks and up from inflows of $1.48 billion the previous week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.01 percent over the weekly period on mixed corporate earnings, along with caution ahead of the Fed’s policy statement at the close of its latest meeting on July 31 and the release of the U.S. government’s monthly jobs report at the end of the week.

The Fed last week said that the U.S. economy continues to recover but still needs support.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $1.74 billion in new cash in the latest week, the smallest amount in four weeks and down from $2.06 billion the previous week.