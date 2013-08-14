U.S.-based bond mutual funds have outflows of $2.09 billion: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in mutual funds based in the United States pulled $2.09 billion out of bond funds in the latest week as uncertainty grew over when the Federal Reserve may reduce its stimulus, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The outflows from bond funds in the week ended August 7 were down from investor withdrawals of $6.95 billion the prior week, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

The latest outflows marked the second straight week of investor withdrawals from the funds. Over the past week or so, four regional Fed presidents have said the U.S. central bank could soon begin reducing its $85 billion in monthly bond-buying.

The Fed’s bond-buying has been a major source of support for both bond and stock markets.

Investors pulled cash out of bond funds for seven straight weeks in June and July on fears of rising interest rates tied to a potential pullback in the Fed’s easing. In June alone, investors pulled $60.47 billion from bond funds, ICI has said.

Outflows of $2.13 billion from municipal bond funds accounted for the overall outflows from bond funds in the latest week. Analysts have said that investors are wary of municipal debt after the city of Detroit filed for bankruptcy on July 18 [ID:nL1N0FO245].

Stock funds gained $3.41 billion in new cash in the latest week, up from inflows of $711 million the prior week. Funds that invest in non-U.S. stocks had inflows of $3.05 billion, the most since early May.

Funds that hold only U.S. stocks, meanwhile, had inflows of just $355 million, still marking an improvement from outflows of $930 million the previous week. The S&P 500 rose 0.31 percent over the weekly period after hitting record closing highs for two straight sessions at the start of the period.

The benchmark index rose on those days on positive U.S. manufacturing data for July and after major central banks, including the European Central Bank, said they would keep monetary stimulus in place.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, had inflows of $1.32 billion in the latest week, the least in five weeks and down modestly from inflows of $1.74 billion the prior week.