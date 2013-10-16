U.S.-based stock mutual funds have $3.1 billion outflow: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $3.1 billion out of stock funds in the latest week on the extended U.S. government shutdown and concerns over the debt ceiling, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The withdrawals from stock funds in the week ended October 9 marked the third straight week in which investors have pulled cash from the funds, the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, showed.

Funds that hold U.S. stocks had outflows of $5.2 billion, marking their biggest withdrawals since the start of the year. The S&P 500 fell 2.2 percent over the weekly period on the prolonged shutdown and concerns that Congress may not raise the $16.7 trillion U.S. debt ceiling by a critical October 17 date.

Funds that hold stocks of companies outside the United States attracted inflows, meanwhile, of about $2.1 billion. That marked the strongest demand for the funds in three weeks, the data showed.

The inflows into funds that hold non-U.S. stocks came despite a 1.7 percent decline in MSCI’s world equity index over the weekly period.

Investors withdrew over $2.5 billion from bond funds over the weekly period, marking the biggest outflows from the funds in three weeks and up from the prior week’s outflows of just $397 million, the data showed.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted a meager $192 million in new cash, reversing small outflows of $51 million the previous week.