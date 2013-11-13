U.S.-based stock funds attract $9 billion: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured over $9 billion into stock funds in the week ended November 6 despite uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s next move, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The new cash marked the fourth straight week of inflows into stock funds, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Demand was up from the previous week, when investors put $7.9 billion in the funds.

The inflows came even as strong U.S. data on manufacturing and Midwestern business activity increased fears that the Fed could begin scaling back its $85 billion in monthly bond buying at its December meeting instead of in early 2014.

Funds that hold U.S. stocks attracted $5.4 billion, up from inflows of about $4.3 billion the previous week. The Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index rose a modest 0.41 percent over the weekly period.

Funds that hold stocks of companies outside the United States attracted $3.63 billion, showing almost no change in demand from the previous week. The funds have attracted inflows for 27 straight weeks, ICI data show.

Bond funds had outflows of $4.34 billion over the weekly period, showing almost no change from the previous week and marking the sixth straight week of withdrawals from the funds.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose about 10 basis points to 2.64 percent by the end of the weekly period on speculation that the Fed could soon pull back its stimulus.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, attracted roughly $1.4 billion in new cash, down from inflows of $2.1 billion the previous week, but still marking the fifth straight week of inflows into the funds.