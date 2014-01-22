U.S.-based stock funds attract $8.3 billion: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $8.3 billion into stock funds in the week ended January 15, marking the biggest inflows in ten weeks on some strong U.S. economic reports, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The inflows into stock funds reversed the prior week’s outflows of $417 million, the first withdrawals from the funds in four weeks, the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, showed.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $4.2 billion in new cash, reversing the prior week’s outflows of $3.2 billion. Funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks attracted over $4 billion, marking their biggest inflows in eight weeks.

The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index rose a modest 0.6 percent over the weekly period, still ending at a record high after strong readings on U.S. consumer spending and manufacturing.

Bond funds attracted $912 million in new cash, the second straight week of inflows into the funds. The funds attracted $2.7 billion in new cash the previous week, which marked their first inflows in 15 weeks.

Funds that hold municipal bonds attracted $228 million in new cash, the first inflows into the funds since mid-May 2013. Analysts have attributed outflows from the funds to financial struggles in Puerto Rico and Detroit.

Prices rose on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes over the weekly reporting period, with yields falling 11 basis points to 2.88 percent on weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in December and caution ahead of corporate results.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $951 million in new cash, the 15th straight week of new cash into the funds but down from inflows of $1.1 billion in the prior week.