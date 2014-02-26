U.S.-based bond funds attract $2.9 billion over week: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $2.9 billion into bond funds in the week ended February 19 after weak U.S. economic data led some investors to prefer safer assets, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The new money put into bond funds was the most since May last year, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

Stock funds still overshadowed bond funds in the latest week with inflows of $5.9 billion, down modestly from the previous week but marking the 10th straight week of new cash into the funds.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $4.1 billion of the net inflows into stock funds, while funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks attracted $1.7 billion, the lowest in eight weeks.

While stock funds attracted more cash, the sizeable amount of new money placed in bond funds showed fresh demand after investors pulled a record $83.4 billion out of bond funds in 2013, the most since ICI began tracking the funds in 1984.

Investors pulled cash out of bond funds last year on fears that a rise in interest rates stemming from a cutback in the Federal Reserve’s monthly bond-buying program would hurt bond prices.

Some investors favored safety in the face of weak U.S. economic data on retail sales and homebuilder confidence, the data showed.

Stock funds still attracted demand, however, after some investors blamed the weak U.S. data on frigid temperatures. The Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index rose a modest 0.5 percent over the period, with U.S. markets closed on February 17 for Presidents Day.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $1.7 billion in new cash, marking their 20th straight week of inflows.