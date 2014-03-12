U.S. bond funds post $3.7 billion weekly inflow, biggest since May: ICI

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $3.7 billion into bond funds in the week ended March 5, as bond yields remained stable while geopolitical tensions lingered in Russia and Ukraine, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The inflows into bond funds in the week ended last Wednesday were the largest since May 2013 and marked the fourth straight week of new cash into the funds, the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, showed. Stock funds, meanwhile, attracted $5.4 billion in new cash.

While taxable bond funds attracted the bulk of latest inflows at about $3 billion, funds that specialize in tax-free municipal bonds attracted $756 million, their strongest new demand since February of last year and their eighth straight week of inflows.

The latest four-week run of net inflows into bond funds also extended the funds’ inflow streak, maintaining its status as the longest inflow streak since last May, or the period just before fears of rising interest rates shook the bond market and spurred massive outflows from bond funds.

Investors pulled a record $83.4 billion out of bond funds last year, the most since ICI began tracking the data in 1984, on fears that a pullback in the Federal Reserve’s monthly bond-buying program would trigger a spike in interest rates.

The latest demand for bond funds showed investors’ renewed appetite for safer assets on uncertainty surrounding Russia and Ukraine and relief that interest rates have not spiked higher this year, said Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer of Samson Capital Advisors.

While many investors expected the Fed’s reduction in its monthly bond-buying program to hurt bond prices this year, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note has fallen about 23 basis points to 2.77 percent, down from a yield of 3 percent late last year. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

The inflows into stock funds were up from the prior week’s $5 billion inflows and marked their 12th straight week of new cash. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $1.9 billion, down from the prior week’s inflows even as the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index hit record highs and rose 1.6 percent over the weekly period.

Funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks attracted $3.4 billion in new cash, meanwhile, marking their biggest inflows in four weeks.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $1.2 billion in new cash, down modestly from the prior week’s inflows.