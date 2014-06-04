U.S.-based stock funds post $2.4 billion outflows in latest week: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $2.4 billion out of stock funds in the week ended May 28, as the rise in U.S. stocks to record highs made investors cautious, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The outflows were the biggest in four weeks, the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, showed. Bond funds attracted $2.1 billion in inflows, marking their 16th straight week of new demand.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted $2.6 billion in outflows, while funds that mainly hold stocks of companies outside the United States attracted a meager $149 million in new cash, marking the smallest inflows in four weeks.

The outflows underscored analysts’ views that investors are cautious that U.S. shares may pull back from record highs. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index rallied 1.2 percent over the period on strong U.S. economic data on factory activity, housing, and durable goods orders.

The inflows into bond funds showed consistent demand after record outflows in 2013. Investors are reaching for yield in bonds; the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield fell to 2.434 percent on May 28, the lowest level since last July. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, attracted $1.1 billion in new money, marking their third straight week of inflows.