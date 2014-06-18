Funds focused on international equities nab $3.7 billion in latest week: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in the week ended June 11 poured a net $3.7 billion in new cash into funds that mainly invest in international stocks, marking their biggest inflows since mid-January, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Funds that invest in U.S. stocks, however, posted $1.5 billion in outflows, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The weekly ICI data tracks mutual funds based in the United States.

The outflows from funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks marked their seventh straight week of withdrawals, or the longest streak of outflows since mid-2013. Investors have said European stocks are a cheaper alternative to U.S. stocks, although both have climbed in recent weeks.

The European Central Bank’s decision to cut interest rates to record lows on June 5, which occurred during ICI’s weekly reporting period, pushed the German blue-chip DAX index to an all-time high, while the Dow Jones industrials and benchmark S&P 500 index closed at record highs after the move.

Analysts and investors have said certain international stocks still have better growth prospects than U.S. shares.

“Whereas the U.S. had a near 30 percent S&P 500 return last year, that’s going to moderate,” said Audrey Kaplan, senior portfolio manager at Federated Investors in New York. “Europe could be the next engine of returns.”

Bond funds, meanwhile, attracted $2.4 billion in inflows in the latest week, marking their biggest inflows in four weeks.

Investors and analysts have said that strong performance this year has driven inflows into the funds, despite short-term hiccups.

The benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate bond index has risen 3.1 percent so far this year. The yield on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, however, rose about 3 basis points to 2.64 percent over the weekly reporting period on fears that the Federal Reserve might hike interest rates earlier than expected. Yields move inversely to prices.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, attracted $1.2 billion in new cash, marking their fifth straight week of inflows.

The following data shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

6/11 6/4 5/28 5/21 5/14

Total equity 2,242 2,114 -2,453 697 -1,079

Domestic -1,469 -1,133 -2,603 -1,790 -2,321

World 3,711 3,247 150 2,487 1,242

Hybrid* 1,170 1,131 1,108 1,216 1,188

Total bond 2,354 1,123 2,041 2,196 4,037

Taxable 1,827 338 1,236 1,398 3,141

Municipal 527 785 805 798 897

Total 5,766 4,368 696 4,109 4,146

* Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income securities.