US-based bond funds post inflows of $1.42 billion in latest week : ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured money back into bond funds in the week ended Aug. 13, mostly into municipal bond funds, following their biggest weekly outflows in nearly a year, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Bond funds had estimated inflows of $1.42 billion in the latest reporting week, compared with estimated outflows of $8.20 billion the previous week. Taxable bond funds attracted estimated inflows of $519 million, and municipal bond funds had estimated inflows of $897 million, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

“A return to inflows this week suggests to me that last week’s net withdrawals were a reaction to two weeks of negative performance and not a hint of more withdrawals in the coming weeks,” said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research. “We’ve had a couple of weeks like this in 2014 and each time investors recover quickly from a brief panic attack and plow money back into bond funds.”

Investors also showed some appetite for equity funds.

They had estimated inflows of $224 million for the week ended Aug.13, compared with estimated outflows of $427 million in the previous week. Domestic equity funds had estimated outflows of $1.07 billion, and world equity funds had estimated inflows of $1.30 billion.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in both stocks and fixed-income securities, had estimated inflows of $395 million for the week, compared with estimated outflows of $413 million in the previous week.