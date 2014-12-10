FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock funds post $2.7 billion outflows in latest week: ICI
#Business News
December 10, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds post $2.7 billion outflows in latest week: ICI

Sam Forgione

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $2.7 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Dec. 3 on profit-taking in U.S. stocks ahead of year-end, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Outflows from stock funds over the latest three weeks amounted to $6.9 billion, marking their worst three-week stretch since July, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

Withdrawals of $3 billion from funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for the total outflows from stock funds, ICI data show. Bond funds attracted just $174 million, marking their weakest demand in six weeks.

Funds that mainly invest in international stocks pulled in a meager $271 million, marking their weakest demand since mid-October, when the funds posted their only weekly outflows of 2014.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX stock index, which has risen over 11 percent this year, rose 0.1 percent over the reporting period.

“Coming into year-end, the market is up a lot, so I think there’s some profit-taking going on,” said Scott Wren, senior equity strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.

He said, however, that he remained bullish on U.S. stocks and expected the S&P 500 to gain 6-10 percent next year on stable U.S. economic and corporate earnings growth.

Wren also said a plunge in energy shares over ICI’s reporting period may have contributed to outflows from stock funds. The S&P energy index .SPNY fell 3.2 percent over the period after oil prices hit four-year lows.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $681 million in outflows. That marked their second straight week of investor withdrawals and their biggest outflows since the week ended Oct. 15.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
