U.S.-based stock funds attract sixth week of inflows: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed $1.8 billion to stock funds in the week ended Feb. 18 on signs of improving global growth, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The inflows marked the sixth straight week of total new demand for stock funds, according to the ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The current stream is the longest since early 2014 after eight straight weeks of outflows.

Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $141 million, reversing the prior week’s small outflows of $27 million, while funds that specialize in international stocks attracted $1.7 billion, their seventh straight week of inflows and their biggest in five weeks.

Bond funds attracted $4.4 billion, down from the prior week’s $5.9 billion in inflows, but still marking a sixth straight week of demand. Most of the new cash went into taxable bond funds, with inflows of $4.1 billion, while municipal bond funds attracted $274 million, their smallest since late October.

“We’ve seen continually strong U.S. economic data, but yet not strong enough that it’s likely to cause the Fed to act earlier in raising interest rates,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.

“That’s contributing to a bullish mood for both stock and bond investors.”

A strong U.S. employment report for January and encouraging corporate reports out of the United States and Europe have helped boost the appetite for risk. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index gained 1.5 percent over ICI’s weekly reporting period.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $868 million for their sixth straight week of inflows.

The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

2/18 2/11 2/4 1/28 1/21

Total equity 1,792 1,268 4,240 4,343 1,267

Domestic 141 -27 3,536 3,455 856

World 1,651 1,296 703 888 411

Hybrid* 868 969 812 1,773 790

Total bond 4,409 5,850 3,219 5,962 1,247

Taxable 4,136 5,157 2,257 4,681 209

Municipal 274 693 962 1,280 1,038

Total 7,069 8,088 8,270 12,077 3,304

*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.