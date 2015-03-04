U.S. international-focused stock fund demand highest since September: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors poured $2.36 billion into U.S.-based mutual funds that specialize in international stocks in the week ended Feb. 25 on the view that stock valuations are more attractive overseas, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The inflows were the biggest since early September, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks had their third straight week of small inflows, at $72 million, resulting in inflows of $2.44 billion into stock funds overall.

That marked the seventh straight week of inflows into stock funds. Safer bond funds attracted $2.88 billion, also their seventh consecutive week of inflows but their lowest in five weeks.

The ICI data is limited to U.S.-based mutual funds.

International stocks are attractive because of “this sort of powerful combination of increasing monetary accommodation, a weakening currency, and valuations that are like or cheaper than the U.S.,” said Chris Konstantinos, head of international portfolio management at RiverFront Investment Group in Richmond, Virginia.

He cited Europe, Japan, and China as regions currently benefiting from those factors.

Among fixed-income funds, those that hold municipal bonds attracted $1.03 billion in new cash in their biggest inflows in four weeks, while taxable bond funds attracted $1.85 billion.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, attracted $946 million in new cash in their seventh straight week of inflows.