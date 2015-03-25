U.S. bond funds attract $448 mln, smallest inflow in 10 weeks: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed just $448 million to bond funds in the week ended March 18 after longer-term investors responded to a change in the Federal Reserve’s language, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

While the inflows marked the tenth straight week of net positive demand, they were the smallest inflows over those ten weeks, according to ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. They were down from inflows of $1.3 billion the prior week.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted $1.8 billion in outflows after attracting a meager $12 million the previous week. Funds that specialize in international stocks attracted $3.7 billion, down modestly from the prior week’s inflows, which were the biggest since January 2014.

Markets widely viewed the Fed’s statement, released March 18, as dovish since it showed the central bank had downgraded its inflation and economic growth projections.

Mutual fund investors likely focused on the Fed’s removal of a reference to being “patient” on rates from its policy statement, however, said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.

Since mutual fund investors take a longer-term horizon, they likely viewed the removal of the term as confirmation that the Fed is moving closer to hiking rates, he said.

Rosenbluth also said stronger economic data out of Europe and a weaker euro are continuing to boost demand for stocks outside of the United States, hence the hefty inflows into funds that focus on non-U.S. stocks.

“Investors are increasingly optimistic that international markets will perform better than they did in the past,” he said.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $913 million to mark their tenth straight week of inflows.