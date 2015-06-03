U.S.-based bond funds attract $626 million, lowest in six weeks: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed just $626 million to bond funds in the week ended May 27 after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was clearer than ever that the central bank was poised to hike rates this year, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

While the inflows marked the sixth straight week of new demand for bond funds, they were the weakest over those six weeks by a wide margin, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The inflows were less than a third of the prior week’s $2 billion inflows, which were the weakest in five weeks.

While inflows into taxable bond funds were reduced, funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds posted $170 million in outflows to mark their fourth straight week of withdrawals. That marked the longest run of outflows since a streak of withdrawals that lasted about six months in the second half of 2013.

Stock funds posted $223 million in total outflows to mark their third straight week of withdrawals, their longest-running outflow streak this year. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $2.9 billion in outflows to mark their 13th straight week of investor withdrawals.

Funds that specialize in international shares attracted $2.6 billion in new cash, down from the prior week’s inflows but still marking their 21st straight week of inflows.

The smaller inflows into bond funds came after Yellen said she expected the world’s largest economy to strengthen after a slowdown due to “transitory factors” in recent months, and stressed that monetary policy must get out ahead of an economy whose future looks bright.

The belief that the U.S. is moving closer to raising rates hurt sentiment toward bonds, said Greg McIntire, portfolio manager at investment firm SEI in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

He also said investors were chasing stock market gains in Europe and Japan, where looser monetary policies were expected to further support share prices.

“This is just a sentiment shift outside of the U.S. for now,” McIntire said.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $331 million to mark their second straight week of inflows