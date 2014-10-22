FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock funds post $5.8 billion outflows in latest week: ICI
October 22, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds post $5.8 billion outflows in latest week: ICI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $5.8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Oct. 15, marking their biggest outflows since the week ended July 2, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

International-focused stock funds posted $775 million in outflows, marking their first withdrawals since the week ended May 1, 2013, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

Bond funds posted $4.5 billion in net outflows, marking their third straight week of net withdrawals.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
