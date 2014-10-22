U.S.-based stock funds post $5.8 billion outflows in latest week: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $5.8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Oct. 15, marking their biggest outflows since the week ended July 2, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

International-focused stock funds posted $775 million in outflows, marking their first withdrawals since the week ended May 1, 2013, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

Bond funds posted $4.5 billion in net outflows, marking their third straight week of net withdrawals.