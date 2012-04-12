U.S. equity funds see $7 billion outflow in week: Lipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors pulled $7.03 billion from equity funds in the week ending April 11, with the bulk of the money coming out of funds invested in U.S. stocks, especially through exchange-traded funds, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper showed on Thursday.

Over the course of the holiday-shortened reporting week, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the U.S. benchmark for equities, fell 2.16 percent.

Taxable bond funds took in $56 million, but investors pulled $4.39 billion from money market funds and $57 million from municipal bond funds, Lipper said.

Investors pulled $6.88 billion from equity funds invested in U.S. equities, of which $5.68 billion came from ETFs holding U.S. stocks. The high rate of investment outflow from ETFs suggests it came from institutional investors.

A total of $155 million was withdrawn from non-U.S. equity funds. However, investors added $188 million to funds invested in non-U.S. stocks but pulled $343 million from ETFs invested in non-U.S. stocks.

Almost half of the money withdrawn from ETFs that was invested in U.S. stocks came from funds that mimic the return of two major stock indexes, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average.

Investors pulled $2.03 billion from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF and $678 million from the SPDR Dow Jones industrial average fund.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and ETFs.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including ETFs (in $ billions):

Sector Flow Chg ($Bil) % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count All Equity Funds -7.032 -0.25 2,795.679 10,307 Domestic Equities -6.877 -0.32 2,124.013 7,739 Non-Domestic Equities -0.155 -0.02 671.666 2,568 All Taxable Bond Funds 0.056 0.00 1,389.953 4,550 All Money Market Funds -4.392 -0.19 2,310.320 1,440 All Municipal Bond Funds -0.057 -0.02 290.684 1,377