U.S.-based funds holding risk assets hurt in latest week: Lipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in funds based in the United States gave the least amount of cash to stock and taxable bond funds this year while pulling money from junk bond funds in the latest week as fears lingered that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back easing, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock mutual funds gained just $516.6 million in the week ended May 29, while taxable bond funds overall drew a slight $304.2 million. Both of those inflows were the least since the start of the year. Funds that hold high-yield junk bonds, meanwhile, suffered outflows of $874.7 million, the most since early February.

U.S. stock markets continued to slip over the weekly period after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke’s statements to Congress on May 22 that the central bank may reduce its bond purchases of $85 billion per month at one of its “next few meetings” if the U.S. economic recovery looked set to maintain momentum.

On the same day that Bernanke made the comments, the minutes from the Fed’s latest policy meeting showed that some officials were open to scaling back purchases as early as June, which also troubled investors. The S&P 500 slipped 0.21 percent over Lipper’s weekly reporting period from May 15 through May 22, the day that Bernanke spoke to the Joint Economic Committee. Since then, the S&P 500 has fallen another 0.42 percent in the latest week through May 29.

Funds that hold Japanese stocks gained inflows of $418.4 million over the latest week, the weakest turnout for the funds since early April, despite Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao’s statement on Tuesday that it was vital to keep long- and short-term interest rates stable.