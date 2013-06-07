U.S.-based high-yield bond funds have record $4.6 billion outflow: Lipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in funds based in the United States pulled a record amount of cash out of high-yield junk bond funds in the latest week as fears lingered that the Federal Reserve would scale back its bond-buying program, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold riskier high-yield bonds had $4.63 billion in outflows in the week ended June 5, the most since records began in 1992. All taxable bond funds, meanwhile, had outflows of $9.1 billion, the most since October 2008.

The aversion to bond funds came as investors have sold bonds in the wake of Fed statements on May 22 that the central bank could reduce its bond-buying this year. The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency mortgage securities per month in an effort to spur hiring and lower long-term borrowing costs.

The outflows from bond funds were a direct result of investors’ fear that the Fed could scale back its bond-buying, said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper. With Treasury yields on the rise, investors in high-yield bonds in particular are not getting a decent reward for the risk, he said.

Over the latest week, funds that hold safe-haven Treasuries had outflows of $1.59 billion, the most since early July of last year. Treasuries have sold off on anticipation that the Fed might cut back its Treasury purchases, which would weaken their prices.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury hit a 13-month high of 2.24 percent in overnight trading on Wednesday, a day before Lipper’s latest reporting period began. The yield fell to 2.08 percent on June 5, partly in response to weaker-than-expected May employment data [ID:nL1N0EH26E]. Prices rise when yields fall.

In addition to Treasury funds and high-yield bond funds, investment-grade corporate bond funds had outflows of $424.3 million, breaking a streak of inflows that began late last year. The sell-off in Treasuries has also driven investors out of other bonds, since their yield advantage weakens as Treasury yields rise.

With regard to stocks, funds that hold Japanese stocks reported outflows of $531.8 million, the first since November of last year as Japan’s Nikkei average continued its fall. The outflows broke a 28-week record inflow streak into the funds, which was fueled by the Bank of Japan’s stimulus policies.

Japan’s central bank announced on April 4 that it would pour $1.4 trillion into the nation’s economy in less than two years to fight deflation, mainly through purchases of long-term Japanese government bonds. Japan’s Nikkei average had risen 80 percent from November to May 22, but has since suffered a pullback. The index dived 5.2 percent on May 30 on fears that the Fed would scale back easing.

Investors have also become concerned about the efficiency of the Bank of Japan’s easing program and whether it has “overstepped its boundaries,” Roseen said.

All stock funds had outflows of $2.34 billion over the week, the most since outflows of $7.3 billion in late April. Overall, the outflows from stock funds were on account of investors yanking $2.84 billion out of stock ETFs. Stock mutual funds, however, gained inflows of $507.4 million.

ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are thought to represent the retail investor.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell 2.4 percent over the reporting period on fears related to the Fed's next move. The central bank's stimulus has helped boost the S&P 500 nearly 14 percent this year.

While U.S. stock markets fell, funds that hold U.S. stocks suffered outflows of $607.6 million, the first outflows from the funds in six weeks. In particular, investors pulled $768.8 million from stock mutual funds that hold U.S. stocks, the most over any full week this year.

Funds that hold emerging market stocks also had big outflows of $1.5 billion, the most since August 2011. The outflows were on account of investors pulling $2.2 billion out of emerging market stock ETFs, the biggest outflow since February 2011. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index .MSCIEF fell 2.85 percent over Lipper’s reporting period.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.