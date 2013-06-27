U.S.-based taxable bond funds post $8.62 billion outflows: Lipper

(Reuters) - Investors in funds based in the United States pulled $8.62 billion out of taxable bond funds in the latest week, marking the first four-week streak of outflows from the funds since 2008, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The outflows from taxable bond funds over the week ended June 26 were up from outflows of $507.9 million the prior week. Investors pulled $2.3 billion from investment-grade corporate bond funds, the most since 2008. Stock funds, meanwhile, had outflows of $6.8 billion over the reporting period, the most since late April.

Funds that hold inflation-protected bonds, including Treasury Inflation-Protected securities, or TIPS, suffered record outflows of $908.15 million in the latest week.

The outflows were up from $810.6 million the prior week. Investors have pulled $9.93 billion from the funds so far this year, putting them on pace to set a record for annual outflows.

Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest in gold futures, had outflows of $1.57 billion in the latest week, up from $464.7 million in outflows.