U.S.-based Treasury funds have record weekly outflow: Lipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in funds based in the United States pulled a record $3.27 billion out of funds that hold Treasuries in the latest week as uncertainty grew over when the Federal Reserve may wind down its stimulus, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The outflow from Treasury funds in the week ended August 7 was the biggest since Lipper records began in 1992. Taxable bond funds overall had just $374.8 million in outflows, which were less than half those of the prior week.

During the week, Fed Presidents Richard Fisher, Charles Evans and Dennis Lockhart said that the U.S. central bank could begin reducing its $85 billion in monthly bond-buying this year. Investors fear that a reduction in the Fed’s purchases will cause interest rates to spike higher.

Funds that hold floating-rate bank loans attracted $1.87 billion in new cash, the most since Lipper started tracking the funds in August 2003. Floating-rate loans, also known as leveraged loans, are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating-rate benchmarks.

Stock funds, meanwhile, had their sixth straight week of inflows, at $6.28 billion. The S&P 500 rose 0.31 percent over the weekly period after hitting record closing highs for two straight sessions at the start of the week.

The benchmark stock index rose at the start of the week on positive U.S. manufacturing data for July and after major central banks, including the European Central Bank, said they would keep monetary stimulus in place.

Despite the appetite for stocks, low-risk money market funds also recorded their first inflow in three weeks, at $13.6 billion. Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest in gold futures, had outflows of $778.3 million in the latest week, the most in four weeks.

Spot gold fell as much as 1.9 percent to $1,282.69 an ounce on August 2 ahead of data showing that U.S. hiring slowed in July.