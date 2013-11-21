U.S.-based stock funds attract $4.2 billion: Lipper

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $4.2 billion into stock funds in the latest week on signals from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen that the central bank would keep its bond-buying in place for some time, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows in the week ended November 20 showed appetite for risk in stocks increased from the previous week, when investors committed $1.7 billion to the funds.

“All the pronouncements from the Fed the market was expecting, it got,” said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper.

Yellen, who is President Barack Obama’s nominee to succeed Ben Bernanke as chairman of the Fed, defended the U.S. central bank’s bold steps to spur economic growth on November 14 and called efforts to boost hiring “imperative” during a hearing over her nomination before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee.

Funds that hold stocks of companies outside the United States attracted $3.1 billion of the total inflows into stock funds while funds that hold U.S. stocks pulled in about $1.05 billion.

While U.S. stocks hit record highs over the weekly period, global stocks outperformed. MSCI’s world equity index rose 1 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index fell a slight 0.04 percent over the period after dips later in the week.

Yellen’s remarks were a “greenlight for risky assets” and drove demand for overseas stocks, said Tjornehoj.

Funds that hold Japanese stocks attracted $527 million in the week ended November 20 after outflows of $4.6 million the prior week. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.1 percent to a six-month high on November 14 on Yellen’s comments.

Emerging market stock funds had outflows of $236.3 million, marking a second straight week of withdrawals even as MSCI’s global emerging equities index soared 4.1 percent over the week.

Investors pulled $425.3 million out of taxable bond funds over the weekly period, marking the first outflows from the funds in five weeks.

“Equities have so much more momentum, it’s hard to ignore,” said Tjornehoj. The S&P 500 has risen about 26 percent this year.

Low-risk money market funds attracted $740.2 million in new cash after outflows of $3.2 billion the previous week. The funds typically invest in short-dated securities and are viewed as a safe place to store cash.