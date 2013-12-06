U.S.-based money market funds attract $31 billion: Lipper

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured about $31 billion into money market funds in the week ended December 4 amid uncertainty over the U.S. stock market’s direction, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows marked the strongest demand for the low-risk funds in six weeks. Investors are growing cautious toward the U.S. stock market after record highs this year, said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index has risen 25.2 percent this year.

Investors are “sitting back, waiting, maybe even taking some profits,” Roseen said. “They’re very concerned.”

Money market funds typically invest in safe short-term securities such as short-dated U.S. Treasury debt, and are viewed as a place to park cash during bouts of volatility.

Investors still committed $1.5 billion to stock funds over the weekly reporting period that ended Wednesday, marking the fourth straight week of inflows into the funds.

All of the inflows, however, went toward funds that hold stocks of companies outside the United States. Investors soured on funds that hold U.S. stocks and withdrew $573 million, marking the first outflows from the funds in four weeks.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8 percent over the reporting period on conflicting data on the strength of the U.S. economy. The data has fueled uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve would scale back its $85 billion in monthly bond-buying.

While U.S. private-sector job growth was strong in November, weaker-than-expected data on service-sector growth led some strategists to believe that the central bank would hold off until the economy is on firmer ground.

Payroll processor ADP said on Wednesday that the U.S. private sector added jobs in November at the fastest pace in a year. ADP reported 215,000 new hires were added last month, versus analysts’ expectations for 173,000.

Funds that hold non-U.S. stocks attracted about $2.1 billion in new cash, marking their 13th straight week of new cash from investors even as MSCI’s world equity index fell 1.24 percent over the weekly period.

Japanese stock funds attracted about $115 million in new cash, marking the third straight week of inflows despite a 0.3 percent decline in Japan’s Nikkei average over the reporting period.

Still, the benchmark Nikkei is up about 46 percent this year, buoyed by the yen weakness after Japan’s aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Taxable bond funds had small outflows of $258 million, reversing inflows of $141.5 million over the previous week.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 2.85 percent at one point on Wednesday, marking its highest level since mid-September after the strong private-sector jobs report. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

Funds that hold riskier high-yield junk bonds had outflows of $141.4 million, however, marking their first withdrawals in four weeks and underscoring investors’ preference for safety.

Investors are anticipating that bond interest rates will spike higher once the Fed pulls back its monthly bond-buying stimulus, Roseen said. The Fed meets later this month.

Funds that hold floating-rate bank loans, which are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating-rate benchmarks, had inflows of over $383 million.

That marked the weakest turnout for the funds, which have attracted soaring demand this year on the concerns of a spike higher in yields, since the start of the year.

Roseen said the funds could attract bigger inflows over the next few weeks if U.S. jobs data is better than expected, which would reinforce expectations of an imminent pullback in the Fed’s easy money policies.

The Labor Department will release its closely watched non-farm payrolls report for November on Friday at 8:30 a.m. A Reuters survey of economists shows an expectation for 180,000 jobs created last month.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.