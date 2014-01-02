U.S.-based stock funds attract $3.45 billion: Lipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $3.45 billion to stock funds in the week ended Wednesday to capitalize on a final stretch of record gains in the U.S. stock market in 2013, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows into stock funds in the week ended January 1 marked the second straight week of new money into the funds. The Standard & Poor’s 500 ended the year at a record high in the holiday-shortened week.

Stock exchange-traded funds, which are thought to represent the institutional investor, attracted $3.05 billion in new cash, while stock mutual funds, which are commonly purchased by retail investors, attracted just $406 million.

“It was a last play by ETF investors,” said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper. The S&P 500 rose 29.6 percent for the year, marking its best year since 1997.

Taxable bond funds had outflows of $3.3 billion, reversing the prior week’s inflows. Investors sold bonds over the period on data showing improvement in U.S. jobs. Investors also braced for the Federal Reserve to begin cutting back on its $85 billion in monthly bond-buying stimulus in January.

Investors pulled $1.1 billion out of funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, marking their biggest weekly outflows since early October. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury topped 3 percent on December 27, marking a two-and-a-half year high.

Funds that hold floating-rate bank loans, which are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating-rate benchmarks, attracted just $142.3 million in new cash, marking the weakest turnout for the funds since October 2012.

Money market funds, which are low-risk vehicles that invest in short-term securities, attracted about $14 billion in new cash after sizeable inflows of $21.4 billion over the prior week.