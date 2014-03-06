U.S.-based Treasury funds post record weekly outflows: Lipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled a record $7 billion out of funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries in the week ended March 5 while pouring cash into stock funds, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

While funds that specialize in safe-haven Treasury bonds posted their biggest outflows since Lipper records began in 1992, stock funds attracted $10.3 billion, marking their fourth straight week of inflows.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $8.9 billion of the net inflows into stock funds, marking their biggest inflows since late December.

Taxable bond funds overall posted $4.9 billion in outflows, marking their first outflows in nine weeks. Inflation-protected bond funds attracted $208 million in new cash, however, marking their strongest demand since September 2012.

Low-risk money market funds, meanwhile, posted $2.6 billion in outflows after attracting $16 billion in new cash the prior week.