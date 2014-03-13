U.S.-based stock funds attract $9.2 billion in latest week: Lipper

A trader looks at his screen as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $9.2 billion into stock funds in the week ended March 12 after a strong U.S. jobs report revived hopes of stronger U.S. economic growth, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows into stock funds in the week ended Wednesday marked the fifth straight week of new cash into the funds. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $6.6 billion of the new cash. Taxable bond funds, meanwhile, attracted $2.2 billion in new money.

The Labor Department said U.S. employers added 175,000 jobs to payrolls in February after creating 129,000 positions in January, easing fears of an abrupt slowdown in economic growth and keeping the Federal Reserve on track in reducing its monetary stimulus.

The strong U.S. jobs report reassured stock fund investors that the U.S. economy was on better footing, said Barry Fennell, senior research analyst at Lipper. He said the jobs data led investors to shrug off geopolitical tensions in Russia and Ukraine.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index hit record highs over the weekly period but ended the period down 0.3 percent on the concerns over Ukraine and China’s economic growth.

Funds that specialize in Chinese stocks posted $444 million in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals since June of last year. Surprisingly weak Chinese trade data over the week added to worries about a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

Funds that hold Japanese stocks attracted $785 million in new cash, marking their biggest inflows since last May even as Japan’s Nikkei average fell 0.5 percent over the weekly period. Data over the week showed that Japan’s economic recovery suffered a blow at the end of last year and the current account deficit ballooned to a record in January.

Japanese stocks are a “bargain” given recent price declines and the Bank of Japan’s commitment to keep the yen currency weak through monetary stimulus, which boosts the nation’s exports and improves prospects for Japanese stocks, said Fennell of Lipper.

The Nikkei average has fallen about 9 percent this year after having risen about 57 percent in 2013.

Taxable bond funds, meanwhile, attracted $2.2 billion in inflows, reversing the prior week’s outflows of $4.9 billion, with investors jumping into the funds on concerns over Ukraine and China despite a drop in Treasuries prices after the strong U.S. jobs data.

Funds that mainly hold Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) attracted about $218 million in new cash, marking their second straight week of inflows after investors pulled a record of roughly $35 billion from the funds in 2013.

The two-week run of inflows was also the first two-week streak since the start of last year. The stronger U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations of greater inflation and spurred the inflows, said Fennell of Lipper.

Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest in gold futures, attracted $324 million in new cash, marking their third straight week of inflows.

Gold, which investors view as a safe-haven asset, surged 1.3 percent on March 12, hitting a near six-month high of $1,370.60 as fears of more corporate defaults in China.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.