U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $4.5 billion: Lipper

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $4.5 billion into taxable bond funds in the week ended March 19 on geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine and weak economic growth in China, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows into taxable bond funds in the week ended Wednesday were the biggest in five weeks. While investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted $2.2 billion, investors also put $188 million into funds that specialize in safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, marking their first inflows in five weeks.

Investors also committed $455 million to riskier high-yield bond funds and poured $4.6 billion into stock funds, however, showing both a reach for safety and an appetite for risk over the week.

“The beginning of the week was shrouded in concern, and then some enthusiasm entered the market,” said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index fell 0.4 percent over the weekly period on East-West tensions surrounding Ukraine and in the wake of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on the possibility that interest rates could rise earlier than expected.

Stocks rallied in the middle of the week, however, after Crimea’s vote to join Russia passed without major violence and Russian President Vladimir Putin soothed anxiety that tensions over Ukraine could escalate.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose 9 basis points to 2.77 percent on Wednesday, indicating weaker prices on the bonds in the wake of Yellen’s comments.

Still, Roseen of Lipper said Yellen’s remarks probably had little impact on flows for bond funds given their timing. Lipper’s reporting period ended at 4 p.m. ET, roughly an hour after Yellen’s comment that the Fed could begin raising interest rates six months after the central bank’s current bond-buying program ends.

Concerns surrounding China’s economic growth hit Chinese stock funds over the week. Investors pulled $458 million from the funds, marking their biggest outflows since last June.

Data on March 13 showed growth in China’s industrial output came in below forecasts for the combined January/February period, with retail sales also weaker than expected, stoking worries growth there could slow as Beijing pushes for economic reforms.

Lingering geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia and concerns over China’s economic growth led investors to pull $1.1 billion out of emerging market stock funds, marking their biggest outflows in six weeks.

Low-risk money market funds, which mainly invest in short-term Treasury securities and are viewed as a place to park cash, posted $25.3 billion in outflows, marking their biggest outflows in four weeks.

Corporations likely pulled cash out of money market funds to pay taxes due March 15, Roseen of Lipper said.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.