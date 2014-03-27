U.S.-based stock funds post first outflows in seven weeks: Lipper

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening of the trading session in New York October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $379 million out of stock funds in the week ended March 26 in response to escalating East-West tensions surrounding Ukraine, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The net outflows from stock funds marked the first withdrawals from the funds in seven weeks. Outflows of $2.1 billion from stock exchange-traded funds showed that institutional investors broadly shunned stocks, while stock mutual funds attracted $1.7 billion in new cash.

ETFs are through to represent the behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors. The outflows came from funds that hold U.S. stocks, from which investors pulled $1.2 billion, while funds that hold non-U.S. stocks still found favor and attracted $804 million.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index fell 0.4 percent over the weekly period. While strong weekly jobless claims, U.S. consumer confidence, and durable goods orders data led to brief rallies in U.S. stocks, tensions over Ukraine hurt sentiment.

Russian troops seized two Ukrainian naval bases, including a headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on March 20, while the U.S. and European Union agreed to prepare possible tougher penalties for Russia over Ukraine on Wednesday.

Uncertainty over how geopolitical issues would develop led investors to seek lower-risk assets in the latest week, said Pat Keon, research analyst at Lipper.

The outflows from stock funds also came ahead of the close of the first quarter. Stock funds have attracted new cash in all but three weeks this quarter on hopes that U.S. stocks would continue to rise after a stellar 2013 and after investors blamed weak U.S. economic data on cold temperatures.

Funds that specialize in European stocks posted $355 million in outflows, marking their first outflows since June. The outflows came despite a 1.1 percent rise in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares over the weekly period.

Emerging market stock funds, meanwhile, attracted $279 million in inflows, marking their first inflows in five weeks. Hopes for a fresh round of stimulus from China in response to weak economic growth may have spurred inflows into the funds, said Keon of Lipper.

Taxable bond funds attracted $2.9 billion in new cash, while tax-free municipal bond funds posted outflows of over $212 million, marking their first outflows since early February.

The inflows into taxable bond funds marked a flight to safety on geopolitical tensions, said Keon of Lipper.

Analysts have noted that municipal bonds tend to face weakness during tax season. Federal and state income taxes are due April 15.

Funds that hold riskier high-yield bondsposted $196 million in outflows. The timing of the outflows matched that of stock funds as the first in seven weeks and underscored investors’ reduced risk appetite over the week.

Money market funds, which typically invest in safe short-term securities and are viewed as a place to park cash, posted $3.4 billion in outflows. That marked the fourth straight week of outflows from the funds.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.