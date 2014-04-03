U.S.-based stock funds attract $5.4 billion in latest week: Lipper

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $5.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended April 2, with emerging market stock funds attracting roughly half the inflows on optimism about the global economy, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows into stock funds were the biggest in three weeks, while the inflows of $2.7 billion into emerging market stock funds were the biggest since January last year. The net inflows into stock funds reversed net outflows of $379 million over the prior week.

Stock mutual funds, which are commonly purchased by retail investors, attracted $2.2 billion of the net inflows, while stock exchange-traded funds, which are thought to represent the institutional investor, attracted $3.2 billion.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF attracted over $2 billion in new money, marking the biggest inflows among all stock ETFs.

The big inflows into emerging market stock funds marked a recovery in demand following a rout in emerging market assets at the start of the year and $8.7 billion in outflows from the funds in the first quarter on fears surrounding the impact of a pullback in the Federal Reserve’s monthly bond-buying.

“Drawing the stimulus back is going smoother than anticipated,” said Barry Fennell, senior research analyst at Lipper. The Fed began cutting its monthly asset purchases in January.

Various factors boosted investors’ risk appetite over the weekly period. In the United States, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced the need for “extraordinary” commitment to support the U.S. economy, while private-sector jobs and factory data helped lift the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index to record highs.

Yellen’s comments, which came after remarks on March 19 suggesting the Fed could raise interest rates earlier than expected, also helped lift emerging market shares. China Premier Li Keqiang, meanwhile, suggested that China would step in to support its cooling economy, boosting emerging market stocks.

“The spillover effects of a China stimulus package would certainly be strong and would help to bolster emerging markets,” Fennell said.

The S&P 500 rose 2.1 percent over the weekly period, while MSCI’s index of global emerging market stocks soared 3.8 percent.

Taxable bond funds attracted $3.7 billion in new cash, marking their fourth straight week of inflows. Investors favored riskier bonds and committed $508.3 million to emerging market bond funds, marking their biggest inflows since May 2013.

High-yield bond funds, which have lower-quality credit ratings, attracted $493 million, reversing the prior week’s outflows, while low-risk money market funds posted $15.7 billion in outflows, marking their fifth straight week of withdrawals.

Institutions and individuals likely pulled cash out of money market funds given the approaching April 15 deadline for federal and state income taxes, Fennell said. The funds typically invest in safe short-term securities and are viewed as a place to park cash.

Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest in gold futures, posted $301.3 million in outflows, marking their first outflows in six weeks.

Spot gold, one of this year’s surprise star performers after a 2013 slump, hit a seven-week low of $1,277.29 per ounce on April 1 after strong U.S. factory data reduced demand for the safe-haven asset.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.