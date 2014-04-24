U.S.-based stock funds attract $2.6 billion inflows: Lipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $2.6 billion to stock funds in the week ended April 23 after some strong corporate earnings drove a rebound in equities, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows into stock funds reversed the prior week’s $3.6 billion in outflows. Stock mutual funds attracted $3.1 billion in new cash, up from the prior week’s small $241 million in inflows, while stock exchange-traded funds posted $471 million in outflows.

ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor, while mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors. Stock mutual funds have attracted inflows every week since mid-December, while stock ETFs have posted outflows over the past two weeks.

“For mutual fund investors...they could put the last two weeks’ poor performance behind them,” said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper. He said investors in stock ETFs likely withdrew cash on lingering geopolitical tensions over Ukraine.

The U.S. stock market had been hit with a wave of selling over the previous two weeks, particularly in high-growth stocks in the technology and biotechnology industries. Stronger-than-expected earnings over the latest week from companies such as General Electric Co and Netflix Inc lifted sentiment.

The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index recovered 0.7 percent over the holiday-shortened weekly period after having fallen 1.5 percent over the previous two weeks. MSCI’s world equity index rose 0.8 percent over the latest week.

Emerging markets stock funds attracted about $456 million in new cash, marking their fifth straight week of inflows. Emerging markets debt funds posted over $79 million in outflows, however, marking their first withdrawals in four weeks.

“We’ve had enough supportive comments from the Fed to keep emerging market equity investors busy,” said Tjornehoj. Analysts have said that the Fed’s suggestions that it would keep interest rates low for longer have helped sentiment toward emerging market stocks recover.

Taxable bond funds overall attracted $2.9 billion in net inflows, marking their seventh straight week of inflows. There was some flight to safety with investors committing $539 million to funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries, marking their first inflows in three weeks.

“Investors have not seen interest rates spike this year, and dovish comments from the Fed have given them the green light to stay in bonds,” Tjornehoj said.

Investors also sought a modest amount of risk and committed $250 million to high-yield junk bond funds. Funds that mainly hold Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) attracted $133 million, marking their first inflows in six weeks.

Floating-rate loan funds, which are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating-rate benchmarks, posted $24 million in outflows, marking their second straight week of withdrawals. Tjornehoj said the Fed’s dovish comments have reduced worries that the central bank will hike interest rates earlier than expected, sapping demand for the funds.

Investors returned to money market funds, which mainly invest in safe short-term securities, and poured $4.9 billion into the funds after federal and state income taxes led investors to pull cash out of the funds during the prior seven weeks.

Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest in gold futures, posted $197 million in outflows, marking their fourth straight week of outflows. Gold prices fell to a 2-1/2-week low on April 21 on strength in the U.S. dollar and outflows from the world’s biggest bullion-backed exchange-traded fund.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):

Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count

($Bil) Assets ($Bil)

All Equity Funds 2.638 0.07 4,013.091 10,687

Domestic Equities 0.535 0.02 2,973.463 7,796

Non-Domestic Equities 2.103 0.20 1,039.628 2,891

All Taxable Bond Funds 2.860 0.16 1,744.840 5,384

All Money Market Funds 4.945 0.22 2,279.166 1,314

All Municipal Bond Funds 0.244 0.09 285.254 1,441