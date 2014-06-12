U.S.-based stock funds attract $10 billion over week: Lipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $10 billion to stock funds in the week ended June 11 after adding $3.7 billion to the funds the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock mutual funds attracted $2.4 billion in new cash, while stock exchange-traded funds drew $7.6 billion. Stock mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while stock ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor.

“What kind of surprised me is how much went into U.S. stocks as opposed to global stocks,” said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper.

Investors heavily favored domestic equities, pouring a net $6.2 billion into those funds for a third straight week of inflows. The S&P 500 rose about 0.83 percent from its close on June 4 through its close on June 11.

Taxable bond funds attracted $1.2 billion in new cash, marking their fourteenth straight week of inflows. Money market funds posted net outflows of $1.6 billion, their fifth straight week of outflows.

Investors also signaled that they continue unconcerned about an interest rate hike in the near future. Loan participation funds saw new outflows of $1.2 billion, their fifth straight week of outflows and the largest such number since August 2011.

“People are shrugging off imminent interest rate increases,” Roseen said. Indeed, last week the European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows, Roseen noted.

Loan participation funds include short-term loans to companies that are typically not investment grade. The loan holders commonly have first claim on a company’s assets in the event of bankruptcy.

U.S.-based Japanese equity funds saw net outflows of $416 million, the largest such outflows since June 2013.