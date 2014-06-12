FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds attract $10 billion over week: Lipper
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
June 12, 2014 / 9:47 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $10 billion over week: Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $10 billion to stock funds in the week ended June 11 after adding $3.7 billion to the funds the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock mutual funds attracted $2.4 billion in new cash, while stock exchange-traded funds drew $7.6 billion. Stock mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while stock ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor.

“What kind of surprised me is how much went into U.S. stocks as opposed to global stocks,” said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper.

Investors heavily favored domestic equities, pouring a net $6.2 billion into those funds for a third straight week of inflows. The S&P 500 rose about 0.83 percent from its close on June 4 through its close on June 11.

Taxable bond funds attracted $1.2 billion in new cash, marking their fourteenth straight week of inflows. Money market funds posted net outflows of $1.6 billion, their fifth straight week of outflows.

Investors also signaled that they continue unconcerned about an interest rate hike in the near future. Loan participation funds saw new outflows of $1.2 billion, their fifth straight week of outflows and the largest such number since August 2011.

“People are shrugging off imminent interest rate increases,” Roseen said. Indeed, last week the European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows, Roseen noted.

Loan participation funds include short-term loans to companies that are typically not investment grade. The loan holders commonly have first claim on a company’s assets in the event of bankruptcy.

U.S.-based Japanese equity funds saw net outflows of $416 million, the largest such outflows since June 2013.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Diane Craft and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.