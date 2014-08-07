U.S.-based junk bond funds post record $7.1 billion outflows: Lipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $7.1 billion out of high-yield junk bond funds in the week ended Aug. 6, marking the biggest withdrawals from the funds on record, according to Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service on Thursday.

The record outflows underscore growing investor concerns of stretched valuations in the securities after the sector’s multi-year rally.

“This is the market that went up farther than others, so this isn’t too surprising. The market is now for sale but we are still watching the high-yield market and will be adding opportunistically,” Dan Fuss, vice chairman of Loomis Sayles, said.

Investors pulled $4.8 billion out of taxable bond funds overall, marking their biggest outflows since March. Emerging market debt funds posted $760 million in outflows, marking their first outflows since May.

Funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries attracted $2.2 billion, for their biggest inflows since February.

Stock funds, whose flows tend to move in tandem with those of high-yield bond funds, posted $16.4 billion in outflows, their biggest outflows since February. Emerging market stock funds, however, attracted $1.3 billion in new cash, notching a sixth straight week of inflows.