US-based stock funds attract $8.8 billion over week, all in ETFs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds added a net $8.8 billion to stock funds in the week ended Oct. 29, the largest amount since the week ended Aug. 20, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The net inflows were entirely in money that poured into stock exchange traded funds, which saw net inflows of $9.7 billion in the week. In contrast, stock mutual funds saw net outflows of $947 million.

The data underscored a pattern for much of the year in which retail investors, commonly thought to be mutual fund buyers, behave differently from institutional investors, as represented by exchange-traded funds.

“Retail investors are much slower to pull the trigger to change their opinion,” said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper. “I think they’ve been kind of spooked by what happened in October,” when volatility increased, he added.

The benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose about 3 percent from its close on Oct. 22 through Oct. 29.

Investors were still redirecting cash to rivals of Pimco, following the exit from Pimco in late September of Bill Gross, as U.S.-based taxable bond funds posted net inflows of $6.4 billion in the week ended Wednesday, the sixth straight week of inflows.

The $2.3 billion Sonoma County Employees’ Retirement Association is seeking to replace Pimco’s unconstrained fixed-income fund, senior investment officer James Failor told Reuters on Thursday.

The plan terminated Pimco at its Oct. 16 investment meeting from a $65 million unconstrained fixed-income mandate due to organizational changes surrounding the departure from Pimco of co-founder Gross.

Meanwhile, money market funds attracted net inflows of $1.8 billion, and corporate high-yield bond funds attracted $1.6 billion in net new cash over the week.

Emerging market equity funds attracted $925 million in new money while European equity funds saw investors withdraw a net $263 million.