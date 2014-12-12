FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds post $2.9 billion outflows in week: Lipper
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
December 12, 2014 / 2:32 AM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds post $2.9 billion outflows in week: Lipper

Luciana Lopez

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds saw net outflows of $2.9 billion through the week ended Dec. 10, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed on Thursday.

But, echoing a pattern seen for much of the year, the behavior of investors in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds diverged sharply.

Investors in mutual funds, thought to represent the behavior of retail investors, pulled a net $7.8 billion from stock funds in the seven-day period.

In contrast, investors in stock ETFs poured a net $4.9 billion into the funds over the same time. ETF investors are thought to represent institutional investors.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds saw $1.5 billion in net outflows over the same period, ending a streak of inflows dating back to September.

“We’ve seen a continuation of some recent trends,” said Patrick Keon, a research analyst with Lipper, noting the stock mutual fund outflows as well as the $10.5 billion of new cash flowing to money market funds.

U.S.-based corporate high-yield bond funds posted net outflows of $1.9 billion.

Commodities energy funds attracted $108 million in net new cash, the 10th straight week of inflows. Energy sector equity funds saw similar inflows, of about $100.6 million.

Energy sector companies have scrambled in recent weeks as crude prices have plunged. On Thursday, the day after the Lipper reporting period ended, U.S. crude fell below $60 a barrel for the first time in five years.

Loan participation funds saw net outflows of $1 billion, continuing an unbroken run of net withdrawals begun in mid-July.

Loan participation funds include short-term loans to companies that are typically not investment grade. The loan holders commonly have first claim on a company’s assets in the event of bankruptcy.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.