U.S.-based emerging market stock funds see $831 mln outflows in week -Lipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $831 million out of emerging market stock funds through the week ended Dec. 17, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The outflows were the third straight week of net cash moving out of such funds.

Emerging market debt funds saw outflows of $128 million, also for a third straight week of outflows.

Russian assets plunged this week after a rate hike to 17 percent from 10.5 percent by the central bank failed to reassure investors about the country’s shaky economy.