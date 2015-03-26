FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds attract $5.7 billion in latest week: Lipper
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
March 26, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $5.7 billion in latest week: Lipper

Sam Forgione

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $5.7 billion to stock funds in the week ended March 25, marking their seventh straight week of inflows, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows into stock funds were all in exchange-traded funds largely traded by hedge funds and other institutional investors. U.S.-based stock ETFs had $7.3 billion of net inflows and U.S.-based stock mutual funds posted $1.6 billion of cash withdrawals.

“Flows activity this week reflected two views of the world: the retail mom-and-pop side sees four out of five down days on the Dow and sells, the ETF community sees the same down days and buys. They are buying on the dip,” said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research.

Taxable bond funds attracted $2.6 billion to mark their second straight week of inflows. Riskier high-yield junk bond funds posted $856 million of inflows, the first inflows in three weeks, according to Lipper.

Funds that specialize in European stocks attracted $1 billion to mark their ninth straight week of inflows.

The insatiable appetite for European equities has been spurred by the European Central Bank’s 1 trillion euro government bond-buying program, which began in early March.

Overall, funds that specialize in non-domestic stocks attracted most of the inflows at $4.9 billion, while funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $816 million.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.