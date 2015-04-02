U.S.-based stock funds post biggest outflows since early January: Lipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $11.2 billion out of stock funds in the week ended April 1, marking their biggest outflows since early January, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for all of the total outflows with $12.8 billion in withdrawals but that number was offset with inflows from funds which specialize in non-U.S. shares that attracted $1.6 billion in new cash.

Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper, said institutional investors were net redeemers of domestic equity funds, pulling money out of the so-called macro group for the first week in three.

“However, the dovish comments by the People’s Bank of China and the European Central Bank’s commitment to its quantitative-easing plans emboldened authorized participants to be net purchasers of non-domestic equity funds.”

Roseen noted Chinese stocks closed at an almost seven-year high after the PBOC hinted it was willing to apply more monetary easing if the economy remained soft.

Taxable bond funds attracted $2.5 billion to mark their third straight week of inflows. Riskier U.S.-based high-yield “junk” bond funds attracted $315 million of inflows, their second straight week of inflows, according to Lipper data.

On the opposite end of the credit spectrum, safer U.S.-based government-Treasury funds posted $515 million of net inflows, Lipper added.

Money market funds posted $30.4 billion in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since mid-April 2014.