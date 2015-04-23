FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based TIPS funds attract record $1.4 billion inflows: Lipper
April 23, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based TIPS funds attract record $1.4 billion inflows: Lipper

Sam Forgione

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured a record $1.4 billion into funds that specialize in inflation-protected bond funds in the week ended April 22, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows were the biggest since Lipper began tracking the funds in 2002. Taxable bond funds overall attracted $5 billion to mark their sixth straight week of inflows.

Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research, said the majority of inflows went into two BlackRock Inc products --the iShares TIPS Bond ETF and the BlackRock Inflation Protected Bond Fund.

Meanwhile, stock funds attracted $1.6 billion in new cash to mark their biggest inflows in four weeks and their second straight week of inflows. Within the stock funds category, $2 billion of net cash went into U.S.-based stock mutual funds in the latest week while stock ETFs posted withdrawals of $398 million, Lipper said.

Overall, U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds posted outflows of $5.7 billion, their fourth straight week of outflows. For their part, U.S.-based non-domestic-focused stock funds attracted $7.4 billion of inflows, their 11th straight week of inflows, Lipper added.

U.S.-based emerging market equity funds attracted $2 billion of inflows, their fifth straight week of inflows, while U.S.-based emerging markets debt funds posted $84 million in outflows, Lipper said.

U.S.-based money market funds had $3.8 billion in net withdrawals, their fourth straight week of outflows, according to Lipper data.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by Andrew Hay and Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
