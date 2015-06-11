FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based junk bond funds see $2.6 billion in weekly outflows
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
June 11, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based junk bond funds see $2.6 billion in weekly outflows

Jennifer Ablan, David Gaffen

3 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds yanked $2.6 billion from high-yield “junk” portfolios in the week ended June 10, the most in five weeks, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The cash withdrawals stemmed from exchange-traded-fund investors pulling capital from the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, $1.06 billion, and the SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, $762 million, said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper.

“High-yield spreads backed up 20 basis points this week, erasing the April-May rally and that spooked investors,” Tjornehoj said. After their worst two-week performance since March, taxable bond mutual funds saw outflows of $653 million, just the second week investors have pulled money from them this year, Tjornehoj added.

Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled another $88 million from international and global debt funds in the week ended June 10, after cash withdrawals of $257 million in the week ended June 3, their second-biggest outflow this year, Lipper said.

Prices on German Bunds have been falling and their yields rising since hitting a low on 10-year Bund yields of 0.049 percent on April 17. Thursday, 10-year German Bund yields were trading around 0.89 percent.

Including ETF activity, equity funds reported net cash inflows totaling $2.8 billion in the week ended June 10, with domestic funds reporting net outflows of $62 million and non-domestic funds reporting net inflows of $2.861 billion, Lipper said.

Excluding ETF activity, equity funds reported net cash inflows totaling $850 million with domestic funds reporting net outflows of $805 million and non-domestic funds reporting net inflows totaling $1.655 billion, Lipper added.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):

Sector Flow Chg % Assets ($Bil) Count

($Bil) Assets

All Equity Funds 2.800 0.05 5,421.941 11,709

Domestic Equities -0.062 -0.00 3,874.887 8,410

Non-Domestic 2.861 0.18 1,547.053 3,299

Equities

All Taxable Bond -2.643 -0.11 2,341.925 6,061

Funds

All Money Market -7.230 -0.32 2,282.935 1,276

Funds

All Municipal -0.412 -0.12 344.979 1,491

Bond Funds

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and David Gaffen; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.