U.S.-based money market funds attract $20.3 billion inflows in week: Lipper
August 6, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-based money market funds attract $20.3 billion inflows in week: Lipper

Sam Forgione

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Appetite for risk-taking took another week off as investors pulled billions from stock and bonds funds but poured $20.3 billion into low-risk money market funds in the week ended Aug. 5, marking the funds’ biggest inflows since December 2013, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock funds posted $3.6 billion in outflows to mark their fourth straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted their third straight week of outflows, at $5.3 billion, while funds that specialize in international shares attracted $1.7 billion to mark their third straight week of inflows.

Taxable bond funds posted $1.6 billion in outflows to mark their second straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize in high-yield bonds posted their second straight week of outflows, at $1.2 billion. Funds that specialize in investment-grade bond funds also posted their second straight week of cash withdrawals, at $740 million, Lipper said.

“This was generally a risk-off week,” said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas Research at Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. He noted the five straight days of losses on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Emerging markets equity funds posted $387 million in outflows to mark their second straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize in emerging markets debt posted $132 million in outflows to mark their fourth straight week of withdrawals.

U.S.-based commodities precious metals funds posted $461 million of outflows, their fifth consecutive week of cash withdrawals, Lipper said.

Not every sector suffered outflows. U.S.-based European funds attracted $367 million of inflows, their fourth straight week of inflows, stemming from attractive valuations relative to the United States, Tjornehoj added.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan, Bill Rigby and Bernard Orr

